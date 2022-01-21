Fans of ‘The Young and the Restless’ wonder if Tara will return to the show.

Fans of ‘The Young and the Restless’ wonder if Tara will return.

The cast of The Young and the Restless has gone through a lot of changes in the last year, including Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) departure.

When Tara attempted to break up Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Hunter King), she became the show’s biggest villain.

Tara, like many other bad girls, was hauled off to prison in the end.

However, the show has left the door open for a future return.

Tara made her TV debut in March 2021 on The Young and the Restless.

She’s the mother of Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez) and the wife of New York businessman Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi).

Tara later confesses to Kyle that she had an affair with him and that he is Harrison’s father.

After learning of Tara’s betrayal, Ashland divorces her and sets her sights on getting back together with Kyle.

Elizabeth Leiner is leaving ‘The Young and the Restless.’

In order to get rid of Summer, Tara teams up with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

When Summer leaves Genoa City for a new job in Milan, Italy, their plan works.

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), on the other hand, becomes suspicious of the women’s scheme and uncovers it.

After busting the duo, Phyllis exacts her vengeance by having Tara arrested for fraud.

Her most recent appearance was in August of this year.

She was arrested in handcuffs on June 6, 2021.

There hasn’t been any mention of Tara since then, and fans on Reddit are wondering if she’ll ever return.

“I was always surprised that she was just hauled to prison and then disappeared.”

One viewer wrote, “Like no custody arrangements, no trial, just straight up locked away.”

There has been a lot of change on The Young and the Restless since Tara’s departure five months ago.

Kyle married Summer, and the couple now lives with Harrison in Italy.

Ashland, Tara’s ex-husband, has moved on as well.

In Tuscany, Ashland married Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), and Kyle, Summer, and Harrison surprised him with a reunion.

Ashland and Victoria are enjoying married life, and he’s getting involved in The Newmans’ latest business drama.

Summer and Kyle’s relationship was Tara’s main storyline during her short time on the show.

Tara doesn’t seem to have any reason to return now that the couple has left.

When and if she returns, however, there are plenty of tales to tell.

Tara’s possible return could cause problems for another couple on The Young and the Restless.