Fans of ‘This is Us’ are outraged, claiming that the Season 6 trailer reveals “nothing” about what’s to come this season.

Fans of ‘This is Us’ are enraged, claiming that the Season 6 trailer reveals ‘nothing’ about what will happen this season.

This Is Us fans appear to be enraged by the new trailer for the NBC series’ sixth and final season.

On Thanksgiving Day, a vignette that sets up the storyline for the series finale was released.

Viewers who were hoping for some in-depth character spoilers appeared to be extremely disappointed.

The new trailer for This Is Us showed fans Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) life from the time she met her husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) to the present day, when she worried aloud about her last memory before Alzheimer’s took away these precious moments.

Rebecca’s character is featured prominently in the teaser video.

“I’m losing my memory,” she confesses.

“Every now and then, I wonder what my last memory will be before the candle goes out.”

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) first met, Rebecca and Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) wedding, and the big three’s birthday celebrations, including Kate, Randall (Sterling K Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley).

This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) shared a tweet.

The first look at the much-anticipated final season of This Is Us irritated fans.

After waiting eight months for the final season to premiere, they seemed to want more from the show.

One fan wrote in the caption of the Instagram post seen above, “The trailer doesn’t tell us anything about the upcoming season.”

“Hold your horses.”

That isn’t a trailer at all.

It appeared to be a rerun from previous seasons.

“Can we please get a proper trailer of frames from the final season?” a second Instagram user asked.

“It’s not a trailer anymore.

With some dialogue, it was a recap of the series so far.

“That’s not a trailer,” a third viewer exclaimed.

“I was underwhelmed by the trailer.

A fourth fan wrote, “They didn’t tell us anything about the new season, just a recap!”

Dan Fogelman, the showrunner of This Is Us, tweeted his first set photo from the final season of the NBC drama in September of this year.

The matriarch and patriarch of the Pearson family are shown in the image displaying their love for one another.

The love between Jack and Rebecca has been the central theme of the series, which will air its sixth season…

Season 6: The Final Chapter

