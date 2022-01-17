Fans of ‘This Is Us’ are ‘rooting’ for a Kevin and Cassidy reunion, but there’s a catch.

Fans of ‘This Is Us’ are ‘rooting’ for Kevin and Cassidy to reunite, but with a twist.

As the sixth and final season of This Is Us comes to a close, fans are hoping for resolution to several storylines that have perplexed them over the years.

Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), both emotionally attached to Nicky (Griffin Dunne), had a quick relationship.

As the series comes to an end, fans are “rooting” for a Kevin and Cassidy reunion, but with a twist, according to a social media thread.

When Cassidy Sharp was introduced on This Is Us, viewers assumed she would be Kevin’s new love interest.

Their relationship, on the other hand, took a more serious turn.

Kevin and Cassidy were both drug addicts in recovery.

They did, however, bond over the little things in life.

Nicky and Kevin met Cassidy shortly after the Pearson siblings discovered their long-lost uncle, his father’s brother, living alone in a camper in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Nicky’s home was three hours away from where Jack raised his family in Pittsburgh.

Nicky, Kevin, and Cassidy worked together to solve their problems because they shared dependencies.

Cassidy and Nicky were veterans who drank to forget about their past.

After injuring his knee on set, causing a flare-up of his old football injury, Kevin became heavily addicted to prescription drugs.

Later, he drank to alleviate his discomfort.

Kevin and Cassidy developed a romantic relationship.

Both appeared to be sorry for jeopardizing their close relationship by sleeping together.

Kevin and Madison’s wedding did not go as planned at the end of Season 5.

Kevin became a single father of twins as a result of this upheaval.

While some fans are rooting for the character and his ex-girlfriend to reconcile, others are hoping that Kevin and Cassidy will not only reconcile, but also stay together.

Viewers on Reddit seem to be holding out hope that the twosome will reunite at Nicky’s wedding to Edie (Vanessa Bell Calloway).

“I was wondering if she assists him in reuniting his family, just as he assisted her in reuniting hers.”

Their episodes were clearly rewatched.

They both thought it was a huge blunder, and Nicky had a hard time picturing Jack saying it to him instead of Nicky after it happened.

It’d be a stretch to…

