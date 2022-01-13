Fans of ‘This Is Us’ are weeping with joy after seeing a new flash-forward scene about Nicky’s future.

On January 6, a new episode of This Is Us Season 6 will air.

With a wild flash-forward scene on episode 11, the NBC drama finally revealed who Nicky’s future wife is.

Many This Is Us fans were left in a puddle of happy tears after the big reveal, especially after they noticed one detail that truly shows how much Nicky has grown.

Nicky, played by Griffin Dunne, was reunited with his first love, Sally, played by Dey Young, in Season 6 Episode 2 of This Is Us, “One Giant Leap.”

Sally and Nicky were expected to marry in the future, according to many fans.

She did, however, fall in love with Eric, who was played by Jeffrey Nordling.

Nicky was able to move forward with his life as a happier man after finally getting closure with Sally.

So Nicky flew back to Pennsylvania, where he met Vanessa Bell Calloway’s character Edie, a flight attendant.

When Nicky forgot to put his seat up on the plane, the two had a good laugh.

Then it’s clear that Edie and Nicky have their own love story.

Edie appears to be the person who exits the white car from season 5 in the new future flash-forward scene from This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2.

Randall (Sterling K Brown) and adult Deja (La Trice Harper) are casually greeted by her.

After that, Edie comes across Nicky.

They exchange a kiss and express their longing for each other.

Nicky’s future wife appears to be Edie now.

Season 6 of This Is Us premieres in January.

On November 11, a number of fans voiced their opinions on the Sally, Nicky, and Edie situation.

While some viewers were looking forward to the Nicky and Sally reunion, many others were relieved to see Nicky get his happy ending.

“Nicky pined over Sally, finally got closure, and opened himself up to true love!” wrote a fan on Reddit.

“(Also, he’s a lucky jerk because he found the right Sally right away, and then the first woman he meets…

