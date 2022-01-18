Fans of ‘This Is Us’ draw lines in the sand and admit that they prefer Miguel to Jack.

Fans of ‘This Is Us’ draw a line in the sand and admit that they prefer Miguel to Jack.

The series writers confronted the dynamics of Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) and late husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) marriages, as well as her current spouse Miguel (Jon Huertas), in episode 11 of This Is Us.

Over the course of six seasons, the show has delicately treaded the line between highlighting Jack’s flaws while simultaneously imbuing him with a saintly aura.

Fans, on the other hand, appear to have drawn a line in the sand between Rebecca’s two leading men, with her second husband taking the top spot.

After accompanying her brother-in-law Nicky (Griffin Dunne) to a reunion with first love Sally (Dey Young) and sitting through an awkward dinner, Rebecca and Sally spoke quietly to each other, admitting some hard truths.

In a deeply personal heart-to-heart, they talked about aging, love, and relationships.

Rebecca believes her first husband, Jack, received the “showroom version,” while Miguel received the “used classic with a lot of miles.”

Sally, on the other hand, believes Miguel idolizes his wife, prompting Rebecca to admit that she “hit gold twice.”

While Rebecca has previously admitted to Jack’s flaws, she has also painted a picture of her late husband as a saintly family man.

Miguel and she were drawn together by Jack’s memory, but it appears that something much deeper has brought them together as a married couple.

This Is Us fans weighed in on which of Rebecca’s husbands they liked best in a Reddit thread titled “I like Miguel better than Jack – there I said it.”

Their responses were unexpected.

“I like Jack, and I think a 25-year-old version of myself would have wished for a relationship with him.”

I want a guy like Miguel now that I’m 25 years old.

A mature man who is there for me, a man who can make me laugh or be my support (and I would be his support as well), a man who is willing to go salsa dancing.

Big gestures and drama are unnecessary for me.

“However, as I previously stated, I am now 25 years older and prefer stability,” one fan wrote.

“I adore Jack, and he is such an important and iconic figure, but how can you not adore Miguel? I believe I adore them both equally because one could never replace the other.

Miguel wouldn’t have been a good match for Rebecca at first, and I’m not sure I can…

