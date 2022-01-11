Fans of ‘This Is Us’ want Nicky to find love, but say the Sally storyline is ‘unrealistic.’

In a full-circle moment, Nicky Pearson (Griffin Dunne) will finally meet his long-lost love Sally in episode 2 of This Is Us.

Their moment has been in the making for over 50 years, and it is the culmination of a storyline that began in season 5.

While fans of the show want lonely Nicky to find love, they think his desire to reconnect with his first love is “unrealistic.”

Nicky (Michael Angarano) and Sally Brooks (Genevieve Angelson) met at a veterinary office where they both worked.

His first love was her.

They discovered that they had a lot in common.

The couple spent nights in Sally’s van, which she named Pearl, staring up at the moon.

During their relationship, free-spirited Sally asked Nicky to drive cross-country to California.

Nicky, on the other hand, was insecure about his inability to fit in and was afraid of abandoning his family.

As a result, he gave her the cold shoulder.

Nicky was drafted into the Vietnam War later on.

He gave up the life he could have had with Sally.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) enlisted to help his sensitive brother, whose mental state had deteriorated.

After securing a spot for Nicky in his unit, Jack realized his brother was in worse shape than he had previously realized.

Nicky’s pain became even worse after he befriended a young Vietnamese boy whom he took fishing on a boat.

He demonstrated how to throw a hand grenade into the water to bring the fish to the surface.

Nicky’s hand slipped as he attempted to detonate a second grenade, which landed on the boat’s floor.

Nicky abandoned the ship, but the boy misunderstood his commands to jump, resulting in his death.

Nicky lived in a dilapidated motor home until he was discovered by his nephew Kevin (Justin Hartley) in season 3, lost in a sea of conflicting emotions.

As the series enters the second episode of its final season, fans love the idea of Nicky finding happiness, but they think a reunion with Sally would be “unrealistic.”

“For me, Sally being conveniently single and available after all these years would be incredibly unrealistic,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Not to mention the fact that she probably wouldn’t remember or care about a relationship that occurred so long ago?? We have to keep in mind that we are seeing…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.