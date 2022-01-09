Fans of Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ rally for Sony to make ‘Spider-Man 4’ with him.

Fans of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ rally for Sony to make a new Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire.

With his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man in 2002, Tobey Maguire ignited the Spider-Man craze.

The actor went on to star in two popular sequels and establish a nearly 20-year legacy.

Marvel fans are campaigning for Maguire to star in a fourth Spider-Man film, nearly 15 years after Spider-Man 3 was released and just after Spider-Man: No Way Home was released.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Spider-Man: Homecoming.]

The multiverse was accidentally cracked open by Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange).

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers crossed over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They aided Holland’s Peter in reforming five Spider-Man villains in the film.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, screenwriters for Spider-Man: No Way Home, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about working with Maguire and Garfield to bring their characters back to the big screen.

Sommers explained, “They had thoughts, and it was really interesting and helpful to see their thoughts.”

“No one knows the character as well as — or gives the character as much thought as — someone who has to embody and sell it.

It’s always useful to get a sense of what the actor is thinking.

It had a significant impact on our actions.”

“They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were going for and added layers and an arc,” McKenna continued.

And we began to believe that these two men were assisting Tom’s Peter in his quest to become the man he eventually became.”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home writer explained, “There’s a crucial, moral moment that they help him get through in the climax of the movie.”

“Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and shaping of what they thought their characters could bring to this story contributed a lot of that.”

Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, fans took to Twitter to demand that Sony produce The Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring Andrew Garfield.

The hashtag “MakeRaimiSpiderMan4” is now trending on Twitter, thanks to the efforts of fans.

With Tobey Maguire, Sam Raimi directed all three Spider-Man films.

“I’m grateful that Marvel brought Tobey Maguire back, but it’s time to officially end his amazing story,” one fan wrote. “So many people want this to happen,” another fan tweeted.

“Sam Raimi wants to make it,” another user said.

