Fans of Wendy Williams host Sherri Shepherd believe her son Jeffrey, 16, is unrecognizable in a rare video.

SHERRI Shepherd isn’t easily outdone, but in a new video, her teen son Jeffrey towers over her, leaving fans speechless.

The talk show host, who has been filling in for Wendy Williams to the delight of viewers, shared a Christmas message on Instagram, wishing fans a happy holiday season.

After much prodding from his mother, the 16-year-old reluctantly joined in.

“Hey everybody, this is Sherri and Jeffrey,” the mother said on video, followed by a quick “Merry Christmas.”

Sherri then asked her son if he had anything else to say, which was followed by several awkward moments of silence.

Before walking away, an uneasy Jeffrey muttered something like, “Thank you guys, enjoy your Christmas, stay safe.”

“That’s celebrating Christmas with a teenager,” Sherri deadpanned to the camera, now alone.

“Wishing everyone a happy Christmas.”

In the video’s caption, the 54-year-old echoed the sentiment, writing, “Geesh, to be stuck in the house on Christmas with a teenage boy! I want to scream!”

Fans were taken aback by how mature and mature the teen appeared.

“Wait, I’m behind,” one individual said.

Is he standing on something now, or is he taller than you?” “Handsome young man.”

“He is taller than me,” Sherri admitted.

“Girl, Jeffrey is over it!” exclaimed another fan.

Sherri has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, including the glowing reviews she’s received since taking over Wendy Williams’ show.

Due to ongoing health complications caused by her Graves disease, the Wendy Williams Show star may never return to the couch.

Fans want Sherri to take her place permanently if she is forced to step down.

Fans have flooded the comments section of The Wendy Show’s official Instagram account with their hopes for the show’s future.

“Sherri is the best of them all, I really can’t stand the tag team broads ughh (hashtag)teamsherrie (hashtag)teamwendy,” one snarled, referring to those who have taken her place.

“Hands down, SHERRI Shepherd should host this show,” a second agreed.

“Sherri Shepherd is the best show host ever. hilarious! so much energy. great job,” said a third.

“Sherri does an excellent job as a host.

And I really like your outfit,” said another.

“Love Sherri, make her the permanent host,” one statement concluded.

After Wendy’s near-fatal health problems this Fall, Sherri has taken over as one of many guest hosts who have graced the stage.

Last week, the mother of one, who has been missing from her talk show for months, was seen looking stoic…

