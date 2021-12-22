Fans of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ are enraged after a contestant loses a prize due to a technicality: ‘You Have Hidden Rules,’ they say.

Fans of Wheel of Fortune slammed the game show after a contestant missed out on winning her own Audi Q3.

Charlene Rubush earned (dollar)16,500 earlier in the show and was given the opportunity to compete in the bonus round during a Tuesday, December 21, episode of the long-running series.

The “What Are You Doing?” category featured a puzzle that put the contestant’s prize money on the line.

Rubush initially guessed “Choosing the right card,” before changing her answer to “Choosing the right… word.” Despite the fact that she got the correct answer the second time, her pause caused host Pat Sajak to rescind the prize due to a timing rule.

“You know, this one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but, as you know, it has to be more or less continuous,” explained Sajak, 75.

“We’ll allow a brief pause, but not more than four or five seconds.”

Sorry for the inconvenience.

You did a great job obtaining it, but we are unable to award you the prize, which was the Audi.”

Rubush won (dollar)16,500 and a vacation after winning Wheel of Fortune, but viewers quickly questioned the technicality on social media.

“Can you please give this contestant the car she so richly deserves, @Audi?”

Pat denied her victory on @WheelofFortune.

“As a result of this, I am no longer a ‘wheel watcher,'” one fan tweeted at the time.

“@WheelofFortune well we had a good run,” another Twitter user said of the incident, adding, “@WheelofFortune well we had a good run.”

I’m no longer going to watch the show.

That lady won the AUDI because she correctly answered the phrase within the time limit.

You have hidden rules, and you put on a fake show.

I’m not going to watch it anymore (unless she gets the AUDI and the rules change).”

One Twitter user chastised the ABC series for having “the dumbest technicality ever,” and contacted Audi to ask them to “make this right for Christmas” by giving Rubush a car.

“I can’t choose the right ‘word’ to explain how the (hashtag)WheelofFortune just took the Audi away from the person who correctly got the puzzle right but lost on a technicality,” a fourth viewer joked, “I can’t choose the right ‘word’ to explain how the (hashtag)WheelofFortune just took the Audi away from the person who correctly got the puzzle right but lost on a technicality.”

(hashtag)It’s a pity.

(hashtag)bahhumbug,” says the narrator.

This outrage comes just one week after the release of Wheel of Fortune.

