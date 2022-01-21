Fans pay tribute to Baskets star Louie Anderson, who died as a result of a cancer battle.

News of Louie Anderson’s death – The comedian died after a cancer battle, and fans are paying tribute to the Baskets star.

Louie Anderson, a comedian, died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.

Louie was hospitalized while battling cancer. He is best known for his role as Mom Baskets in Zach Galifianakis’ comedy series Baskets.

His publicist told TMZ that he was being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, but that he lost his battle on Friday morning.

DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and around the world, accounting for approximately 22% of newly diagnosed B-cell lymphoma cases.

While Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a dangerous cancer, it is also treatable, especially if detected early.

On the circus-themed absurdist show, the comedian played the matriarch of the Baskets clan as “Christine Baskets” or “Mom Baskets.”

What became of Louie Anderson?

Louie Anderson – who was he?

Louie Anderson, who was born on March 24, 1953, was a stand-up comedian who was named “One of the 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” by Comedy Central.

In 2016, Louie was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as “Christine” in Baskets, which aired for four seasons until 2019.