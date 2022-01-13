Fans Pick Sides in the Sally and Chelsea Feud on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) are the Young and the Restless’ next big feud.

Since Chelsea returned to town, fans have been anticipating a showdown between the two.

Their feud over Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is heating up, and neither woman is willing to back down.

Fans debate who is the best woman for Adam as the two women compete onscreen.

Sally and Adam have quickly established themselves as The Young and the Restless’ hottest new couple.

Chelsea, on the other hand, could derail their budding romance.

Chelsea, as expected, is plotting to reunite with Adam upon her return.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is up against Sally.

The women will go to any length to win Adam’s heart.

As their feud grows, there will inevitably be a lot of scheming and catfights.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are debating who Adam should choose.

Mark Grossman on ‘The Young and the Restless’: ‘Looking Forward’ to Adam and Sally’s Romance

Sally and Adam appear to have the support of the majority of fans.

“I like them a lot, but I wish Chelsea would move on.”

One viewer wrote, “He’s not gonna get back together with you after you tried to frame him for attempted murder.”

“To be honest, the only pairing I like on (hashtag)YR right now.”

Another commenter responded, “Ally has cute flirty banter chemistry and they’re just plain sexy.”

Fans of Chadam, on the other hand, aren’t giving up on the couple.

One fan stated, “Adam and Chelsea belong together.”

Chelsea isn’t backing down despite Adam’s claims that their marriage is over.

The con artist on The Young and the Restless keeps a close eye on her opponents.

Tensions are already rising between Chelsea and Sally, who work together at Newman Fashion.

Chelsea is making Sally’s life a living hell because of her jealousy.

Sally’s designs are being criticized, so Chelsea and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are keeping her busy so she won’t see Adam.

Chelsea hopes that by distracting Sally, she will be able to persuade Adam that they belong together.

Chelsea’s plan, however, runs into trouble because Sally has figured out what she’s up to.

Sally is a troublemaker as well, having pulled off numerous ruses in the past.

Chelsea and Sally both want to play dirty.

The fans of The Young and the Restless are glued to the television as Sally and Chelsea's feud intensifies.

