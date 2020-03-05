Fans praise Nicola Walker as she stars in The Split and Last Tango In Halifax at the same time

With two hit BBC shows airing back-to-back and a third set to start later this year, there is no doubt Nicola Walker is having a major TV moment.

The 49-year-old actress, originally from London, is dazzling fans as sheep farmer Gillian in Sunday night’s Last Tango In Halifax and as power lawyer Hannah Stern in The Split, which continued last night.

While Walker has been on screens for almost two decades, the two high-profile roles, broadcast just one night apart, have earned the actress a legion of new fans of social media, with one saying she is ‘absolutely owning’ the BBC’s best TV series.

Others hope Walker’s star will raise far beyond the lights of British television and will reach Hollywood, where she could follow in the footsteps of former TV star Olivia Colman to awards show glory.

Last night’s episode of The Split saw a particularly moving performance from Walker as her husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan) discovered she had been having an affair with their colleague, Christie Carmichael (Barry Atsma).

It came just 24 hours after she impressed with her restrained delivery in Last Tango In Halifax, where she showed her support for Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) as she put herself out there and invited a woman for dinner.

The back-to-back episode prompted a fresh wave of praise on Twitter, with one posting: ‘Put in Nicola walker and it’s a dream episode.’

Another tweeted: ‘Nicola Walker is starring in two prime time bbc dramas at the same time, playing two completely different characters from different parts of the country/social class and is utterly convincing as both. The range as an actor… #TheSplit #LastTango.’

A third added: ‘#nicolawalker is killing it on @BBC dramas. I love her!! In everything she has been in. She is such a natural actress. Really enjoy having her on Sunday and monday nights! #thesplit #LastTangoInHalifax #drama #bossactress.’

Looking ahead, others said they had high hopes for Walker’s future career. They drew comparisons with Olivia Colman, who had a sterling TV career with success in Peep Show, Broadchurch and the Night Manager before having her Hollywood big break.

One fan tweeted: ‘I hope Nicola Walker goes on to be the next Olivia Colman and win all the awards she deserves. About time she was given some recognition #TheSplit.’

A second added: ‘I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. NICOLA. WALKER. DESERVES. EVERY. SINGLE. AWARD.’

Walker, who also appeared in mini series Collateral, is also expected to return to screens later this year as DCI Cassie Stuart in BBC1’s Unforgotten, alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar.