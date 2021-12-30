Fans Predict Divorce for Some Couples on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 Matchmaking Special

Season 14 Matchmaking Special of ‘Married at First Sight’: Fans Already Predicting Divorce for Some Couples

The Season 14 Matchmaking Special of Married at First Sight aired on Dec.

Fans got their first look at the 10 people who will marry a stranger on the new season of the Lifetime reality show during the two-hour special.

When it comes to matching these hopeful singles, the experts believe they’ve hit a home run once again.

However, some viewers have already predicted that a couple or two of the couples will divorce.

Meet the Couples from Season 14 of ‘Married at First Sight’

The experts paired Mark and Lindsey as the first of the Married at First Sight couples.

Pastor Cal Roberson and Pepper Schwartz believe these two are a match made in heaven.

Mark – aka “Mark the Shark” – applied for Season 6 of Married at First Sight but was not selected.

The experts decided to pair him with Lindsey, a 34-year-old nurse, because they thought the 37-year-old had matured this time.

Schwartz believed her experience as a caregiver would be a good fit for Mark, who is responsible for his mother and grandmother, both of whom are in nursing homes.

Her exuberant, outgoing demeanor was also thought to appeal to Mark, who has a large personality of his own.

Roberson, on the other hand, was concerned that they might be a “fussy” couple.

While the MAFS experts thought Lindsey and Mark would be a good match, some fans were skeptical.

Lindsey was chosen because she would make a good nurse, not a good wife, according to some.

“Mark is looking for a wife, and they’re providing him with a nurse to care for his mother and grandmother.”

“That’s not what she signed up for,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another user commented, “I’m already seeing Lindsey jumping ship early.”

Another person thought she was “too crazy” for her soon-to-be husband.

MAFS fans aren’t the only ones concerned about Mark and Lindsey.

Some people believe Steve and Noi are mismatched.

During the pandemic, Steve, a former sales engineer, was laid off.

That time has been spent by the 38-year-old traveling and improving himself.

He’s still looking for work right now.

He was paired with Noi, 33, by the experts.

“She comes from a difficult background.

“She came from a poor family,” Roberson said of the talent acquisition coordinator, who is the daughter of Laos immigrants.

Noi, according to Schwartz, “needs stability.”

She requires someone who can assist her in achieving stability.”

Nonetheless,…

