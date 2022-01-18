Fans react to Amy Schneider breaking James Holzhauer’s record on ‘Jeopardy!’

Amy Schneider’s Record-Breaking Performance on ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React

With current champion Amy Schneider, viewers of Jeopardy! are witnessing yet another long winning streak.

Schneider, who recently won her 33rd game, has earned over (dollar)1.1 million to date and has surpassed former Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer for the most consecutive wins.

On social media, fans of the venerable quiz show are expressing their enthusiasm for Schneider.

Schneider’s incredible Jeopardy! run began in November.

Since her debut at the age of 17, she has been unbeatable.

Schneider, who recently took third place for the most consecutive wins on the game show, is now aiming for second place, which is currently held by former champ Matt Amodio.

The Ph.D. student had won 38 games in a row before being defeated on Oct.

Schneider is only a few games away from reaching that milestone.

During her winning streak on Jeopardy!, the current Jeopardy! contestant has set a number of impressive records.

Schneider is the first woman to win more than (dollar)1 million on Jeopardy!, according to TV Insider. She is also the game show’s most successful trans contestant in history.

Schneider, it appears, saw Holzhauer as a goal from the beginning of her world-record-breaking run.

Schneider said in December 2021 to Newsweek, “I’d like to beat James Holzhauer.”

“I guess I’ll say he appears to be very confident.”

In a way, I think it would feel good.”

Former champion James Holzhauer reacts to Amy Schneider breaking his record on ‘Jeopardy!’

Schneider’s recent victory and new place in Jeopardy! history was recognized by the game show’s Instagram account, which congratulated the quiz master on her achievement.

“Amy Schneider wins her 33rd game and moves into third place on the all-time consecutive wins list!” read the caption next to a photo of the Oakland resident.

Fans of Jeopardy! praised Schneider for her performance on the game show, with some mentioning her upcoming appearance in the Tournament of Champions.

“Amazing!! Keep up the good work!! Congratulations,” one viewer wrote.

One follower remarked, “She is very very impressive!!”

“We’re going to riot if Amy and Matt don’t end up facing off in the Tournament of Champions,” one joked.

“The first thing I checked when I got home from work was to see if Amy had won her 33rd game in a row! Amazing! Yes! Yes! Yes!” exclaimed one fan.

“Amy is amazing! I hope she breaks all the records!” exclaimed another.

Schneider’s aptitude for the quiz show could be attributed to her status as a die-hard fan.

She said…

