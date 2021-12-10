Fans React to Ana Navarro Getting Kissed by Michael B Jordan in the Funniest Ways

Every time she co-hosts The View, Ana Navarro is comedy gold.

Navarro is liked by the majority of viewers, unlike other Republicans who have appeared on the ABC talk show.

Navarro has a great sense of humour and isn’t afraid to discuss her personal life or politics.

Navarro received a kiss from Michael B Jordan after he appeared on the show, and fans had some of the funniest reactions to the epic moment.

When Navarro posted a video on Instagram showing her receiving a kiss from Jordan, she made a lot of fans jealous.

The actor was on ABC’s Today show to promote his new film A Journal for Jordan, and the political commentator took advantage of the opportunity to make a Reels video with him.

“Eat your heart out,” Navarro said in the background as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played.

Following the cute moment, fans quickly responded with hilarious reactions.

“Gurrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

“He is so handsome!! He makes a great couple with his girlfriend… wish them the best!!” said one of the fans.

“Ana!!! You’re living everyone’s dream lol first the flowers, now this,” one Instagram user commented.

Another fan added, “Never wash your cheek, Ana!!!”

Another follower remarked, “That’s cute @ananavarrofl, but won’t @ricky_martin get jealous?”

“I was curious as to your whereabouts during his interview.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Now I know you were patiently waiting outside to see your friend.”

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl) shared this post.

Ana Navarro’s ‘Only in Miami Christmas Display’ has fans amused.

Fans of Navarro who watch her on The View appreciated seeing her have a good time.

As many of her fans are aware, the political commentator is currently going through a “dark period.”

Navarro’s mother has been ill, and the TV personality hasn’t seemed optimistic.

On Navarro’s father’s birthday, however, they did receive a “birthday miracle,” as he describes it.

“For over a week, we’ve been anticipating my mother’s death.

My family has shed enough tears to fill the Sahara with water.

“She hadn’t eaten or drunk anything in a week and was basically comatose,” Navarro wrote on Instagram in November….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.