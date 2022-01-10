Fans React to Anfisa’s TikTok Video Spoofing the ‘Red Bag With the Makeup’ Scene from ’90 Day Fiancé’

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, star of 90 Day Fiancé, has created a spoof TikTok video of her most iconic scene from the show.

Anfisa telling her then-husband, Jorge Nava, to “get my red bag with the makeup” is perhaps one of the most quotable scenes in the franchise’s history. what fans are saying about Anfisa’s TikTok spoof.

Anifisa discovered Jorge had lied about how much money he had shortly after arriving in the United States.

Jorge deceived her by claiming to be a multimillionaire.

He turned out to be short on cash and heavily in debt.

Jorge and Anfisa get into a fight on their way to Anfisa’s green card interview.

They’re late, and Jorge hasn’t brought his wallet with him.

“Where are you going?” Anfisa inquires of Jorge, who replies that he’s going to get his wallet.

“Get me my red bag with the makeup!” she yells.

“Can I have the key?” Jorge inquires, and she responds, “Yes, you may have a key,” before tossing the keys on the ground outside the car for him to find.

It has since become one of the most well-known scenes in the entire 90 Day Fiancé series.

People have made merch out of red makeup bags with the quote on the side because it’s become so popular.

Anfisa recreated the hilarious 90 Day Fiancé scene in a viral TikTok.

She’s in the passenger seat of a car, as she was in the original clip.

“The feminine urge to scream at him to bring your red bag with your makeup,” she writes. (Via Reddit):

In the year 2021, Anfisa began making TikTok videos.

She started with a video of herself with the caption, “When another girl acts like a gold digger on 90 Day Fiancé,” and then she said, “Okay, I challenge you over who does it better.”

“Either you or I,” she says.

Anfisa’s video parodying the iconic scene received hundreds of thousands of likes.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were taken aback by Anfisa’s video.

“To be fair, he had attitude first,” one user said of Jorge, while another added, “We need more Tiktoks like these from you!”

The video was re-posted on Reddit by a fan, and the response was mixed.

“All…,” wrote the fan who reposted it.

