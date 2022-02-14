Fans react to Billie Eilish’s retort to Kanye West’s demand for an apology for his Travis Scott slam.

Fans react to Billie Eilish’s retort to Kanye West’s demand for an apology for his Travis Scott smear.

Kanye West went on a social media rant recently, and Billie Eilish was one of his targets.

The Donda rapper appeared to think Eilish had dissed Travis Scott during one of her live performances.

West demanded an apology in public and stated that he would not perform at Coachella unless the pop star apologized.

Here’s what happened and how the public reacted.

(hashtag)BillieEilish is looking after her fans! The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer took a break from her performance to assist a fan who was having trouble breathing. pic.twitter.comWnXBqLDEhR

In February of this year,

Billie Eilish paused her Happier Than Ever tour show in Atlanta, Georgia on May 5 to assist a fan who was having trouble breathing.

Before continuing to sing, Eilish took a break from the stage to ensure that her fan was safe and had an inhaler.

“Give her a little more time,” says the narrator.

Avoid overcrowding.

“Relax, relax, it’s OK,” Eilish said calmly from the stage’s front.

“Hold on, we’re taking care of our people.”

The “Bad Guy” singer has previously halted shows when she noticed issues in the audience.

Coachella, which takes place in April, will feature Kanye West and Billie Eilish.

On February 1st,

West threatened in an Instagram post that has since been deleted that he will not perform at the music festival unless Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott.

Kanye West has stated that he will not be performing at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott! pic.twitter.comnJqcp1GxJN

In November of that year,

At Travis Scott’s Astroworld show in Houston, Texas, five people were killed and hundreds were injured.

The audience members who died ranged in age from nine to twenty-seven years old.

Many people were trampled because the crowd was so crowded they couldn’t breathe.

There has been much speculation about whether the tragedy could have been avoided and whether Travis Scott should be held responsible.

When Billie Eilish abruptly ended her show, she made no mention of Scott or the Astroworld tragedy, but Kanye West apparently mistook her for a dissing of his fellow rapper.

“Billie Eilish Dissed Travis Scott at Her Concert After She Stopped The Show to Give Her Fan an Inhaler!” he captioned a screenshot of the headline.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU,” West captioned the photo, “PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES.”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

#BillieEilish is taking care of her fans! The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer stopped her concert to help a fan who couldn’t breathe. pic.twitter.com/WnXBqLDEhR — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 7, 2022