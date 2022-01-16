Fans React to Christina Haack’s ‘Alone Time’ with Fiancé Josh Hall.

Christina Haack is an HGTV interior designer who has two hit shows: Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast.

Because of her celebrity, fans have become interested in her personal life and have kept up with Haack on social media.

She recently shared a sweet update with her fiancé Josh Hall while spending some “alone time” together.

Haack divorced Ant Anstead in 2021 and confirmed her relationship with Hall a few weeks later.

Anstead was linked to movie star Renée Zellweger shortly before Haack revealed the news of her new boyfriend.

Haack confirmed in September 2021 that she was engaged to her boyfriend, as the two HGTV stars moved on from each other.

Since announcing their romance to the public, Haack and Hall have been inseparable.

The interior designer and realtor have publicized their love on social media, and spending time at the beach has served as an escape from reality for them.

Haack recently shared a photo with Hall with a beautiful ocean backdrop on Instagram.

Haack and Hall are seen embracing and professing their love for one another in the photograph.

“We’re making a life together while also getting some alone time.”

Josh, I love you,” Haack captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to Haack’s Instagram post in the comments section.

The HGTV star was showered with well wishes from her fans, who wished the happy couple all the best.

“Now this looks just right! You two complement each other so well!” exclaimed a fan.

“I have a feeling you two are already married! If that’s the case, congratulations!”

I really like the two of you as a couple.

“What a lovely couple,” a fan commented.

“I’m ecstatic for you and Josh, Christina.”

“May your newfound love blossom even more,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’m overjoyed for you both.”

“You can see how much you love and admire each other,” a fan added.

“There’s something about you two that makes me think he’d be a perfect match for you!”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.