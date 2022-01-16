Fans React with Excitement as Ree Drummond Teases a New Season of “The Pioneer Woman”

Ree Drummond is the endearing host of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman.

Since 2006, the smash hit has been a staple on the network, and fans continue to tune in each week.

Drummond turned to her family for help filming and delivering new content to fans as the pandemic halted production for many shows.

However, the celebrity chef recently announced that she is about to begin filming the new season and teased what will be different from the current episodes airing on the show.

Drummond’s reveal piqued fans’ interest, and they took to social media to express their delight.

“Because my Food Network show is such a regular part of my life, I sometimes forget to post about it, so here’s a post about my Food Network show!” she began the post.

Drummond revealed that the most recent episode of her cooking show to air on the network was filmed last fall.

For that episode, all of her children assisted her in filming the show while she prepared four delectable recipes.

Drummond, on the other hand, teased that the new season was about to begin filming, and that the actual crew was returning to the ranch.

“I’m excited to start filming again next month! We’re going to start shooting more ranch activities again, which I’ve missed…and my original crew from the UK will be returning for the first time in over two years later this summer,” she added.

“In the meantime, I hope you enjoy this morning’s show, which goes by the unofficial title of ‘Giggling in an Animal Print Shirt.’

Unless it’s a shirt with a floral print.

“OKAY, BYE!!” says the narrator.

Pioneer Woman’s (@thepioneerwoman) Ree Drummond shared a post.

