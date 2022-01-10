Fans’ Reactions to the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season Finale

Clyde Phillips made good on his promise that the Dexter: New Blood finale would “blow up the Internet,” delivering an episode that sparked heated debate all over the world.

Dexter Morgan’s life was picked up almost a decade after he faked his death and exiled himself to the wilderness in the series created by Phillips.

As sales clerk Jim Lindsay, he’d made a new life in Upstate New York.

His world, however, came crashing down due to a series of events.

Dexter: New Blood’s finale aired on Jan.

9, which elicited a mixed response from viewers.

Some viewers thought the episode was a fitting conclusion for TV’s most famous serial killer.

Others were harsher, claiming that the finale was even worse than the original series’ finale.

See what happened and how people reacted in the video below.

After leaving Miami, Dexter had gone nearly a decade without killing.

However, in the Dexter: New Blood premiere, his “dark passenger” reappeared when he murdered Matt Caldwell, a local loudmouth who had killed five people in a fatal boating accident.

The investigation that followed unearthed new information about Dexter, leading Angela Bishop to believe he was the real Bay Harbour Butcher.

Dexter was eventually apprehended for Matt’s murder, and he was facing additional charges in Miami.

Dexter killed Officer Logan and escaped his cell, knowing he would be sent back to Florida and face the death penalty.

His plan was to flee Iron Lake with Harrison, but when Harrison learned of Officer Logan’s death, he shot and killed Dexter.

The last time viewers saw Harrison, he was on his way out of town with the help of Angela.

Season 2 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Could Happen, Says Boss

The final scene elicited mixed reactions, as one might expect.

However, the vast majority appeared dissatisfied.

Then there’s the pacing issue.

The series began slowly and built to some excellent episodes, but many viewers found the finale to be too fast-paced.

Angela randomly running into Angel Batista and discovering he was the butcher didn’t seem plausible to them.

How was this small-town cop able to connect the dots and arrest Dexter after so many people had tried and failed to catch him over the years?

Some people are also perplexed as to why Dexter was brought back only to be killed off.

“Wow,” says the speaker.

I’m completely stunned.

There are so many other options…

