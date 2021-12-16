Fans say it’s BETTER than the original John Lewis Christmas ad, which cost £23 to recreate.

For just £23… Dad recreates the John Lewis Christmas ad… and fans say it’s BETTER than the original.

For the THIRD year in a row, a DAD has gone up against John Lewis with his own low-budget Christmas ad.

Stop-motion, animated pianos dance around Mark Goodwin’s small shop in his 2021 festive masterpiece.

The 42-year-old father-of-two spent just £23 to make the video, which shows Santa picking up his order in record time.

However, Mark Goodwin, the owner of Mark Goodwin Pianos, worked for five nights to create the 25-second animation of the moving pianos.

To make the scene, he had to move them over 2,000 times.

His advertisement, on the other hand, cost a fraction of John Lewis’ Unexpected Guest television commercial, which cost an estimated £5 million.

It tells the story of Nathan, a young boy who witnesses a UFO crash in the woods before meeting an alien named Skye and teaching her about Christmas.

After putting his children, Sally, ten, and Louis, seven, to bed, Mark, who runs his family-run shop in Oldham, Gtr Mancs, created the video at night.

“Every night at 9 p.m., I’d pack my bag with snacks and go alone to the piano shop,” he explained.

“After moving the pianos around 200 times each night, I’d get home around 2 a.m. with aching bones.”

“Each scene has a total of 25 seconds of animation with up to five pianos.”

“That means I moved the pianos a total of 1,000 times.”

There were probably over 2,000 piano moves if you include the deleted out-takes.”

Mark’s wife, Julie Goodwin, 35, and piano cabinet repair technician Phil Reynolds, 57, play Santa in the video.

When it was discovered that Phil had the longest and whitest beard, he stole the role of Father Christmas from another employee.

“Like it more than many of those from big firms costing thousands and thousands of pounds… well done!” one person said.

“It’s fantastic – must’ve taken you a long time!!!” said another.

Mark’s children starred in a £10 commercial in 2019 in which they delivered a piano to their grandfather for Christmas, which received over 50,000 views on YouTube.

He spent £30 on a Covid-19-themed gift for their grandmother last year, but she was unable to enter the house.

“So far, people have loved our new video,” Mark continued, “which is a huge relief because the pressure gets to me when I’m making these videos.”

“We don’t have a big budget, so this year we only spent £23 – which included a £13 Santa cloak from…

