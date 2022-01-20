Fans say Noah’s return to ‘The Young and the Restless’ was a flop.

According to fans, Noah’s return to “The Young and the Restless” was a flop.

Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) of The Young and the Restless is delighted to be back in Genoa City.

Noah returned home to be with his family after spending several years in London.

Fans were overjoyed to see Nick and Sharon Newman’s (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) son back on the show.

Some viewers, on the other hand, believe he should have stayed off the show.

In October 2021, Noah made his return to The Young and the Restless.

In Tuscany for Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) wedding, he reunited with Nick and the rest of the family.

He then relocated to Genoa City, where he is settling into his new lifestyle.

Noah’s Return Could Cause Problems for Mariah and Tessa on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Fans had been clamoring for Noah’s return for a long time and were delighted to see him return.

His return, however, hasn’t lived up to the hype so far.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the character’s writing.

One fan wrote, “Noah needs an exciting story; thee future generation of the show shouldn’t be so dull.”

“This Noah is such a tragic figure.

Another commenter chimed in, “Make Noah do something other than run into Tessa and Mariah all the time!”

Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) are two of the most vocal opponents of Noah’s return.

Noah and Tessa dated before moving to London, but their relationship ended when he found out about Tessa and Mariah’s kiss.

Tessa and Mariah started dating during Noah’s absence.

Noah had a girlfriend during his time in London, but the relationship ended before he returned to Genoa.

Noah has been collaborating with Tessa on her new album since returning home.

Despite the fact that they patched things up in Tuscany, Noah is still haunted by their past.

Fans believe Noah is still in love with Tessa and will cause issues for her and Mariah.

Fans of The Young and the Restless are opposed to Noah and Tessa reuniting.

Despite the dramatic storyline, viewers want him to stay away from Tessa and Mariah and let them enjoy their lives.

Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) are two other single women Noah could date.

Mariah enquires about Noah's

