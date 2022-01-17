Fans scramble to figure out what phrase in Gunna’s track means, resulting in a flurry of ‘Pushin P’ memes.

As fans try to figure out what the phrase in Gunna’s song means, memes about ‘Pushin P’ erupt.

Fans of Gunna’s new song ‘pushin P’ are sharing hilarious memes on social media while attempting to decipher the meaning of the phrase.

After coining the term himself, the Atlanta rapper sparked widespread interest online in the definition of ‘pushin P.’

On January 7, he released his album DS4EVER, which included the track “pushin P,” which featured Future and Young Thug.

The video clip has already received millions of views, but it’s the song’s title and its repeated use that has piqued the internet’s interest.

A barrage of guesses has been blasted onto Twitter, with some people making their own decisions while others venting their frustrations.

While some are witty and clever, others display desperation in their quest for the truth.

“Pushing P or whatever Gunna said,” a hip hop fan writes in one Tweet, which is accompanied by a photograph of a man attempting to push a blue parking sign.

Above a photo of Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants with an extra large right ear, someone wrote: “What is p and pushing b I need answers.”

“Pushing way too much P,” one user captioned a photo of a shadowed figure pushing a stack of boxes labeled “P.”

Another user captioned a photo of two older gentlemen sitting in the back of a car with the words “Is this youth talk?” and “WTF does “Pushing P” mean??”

In another theory, a befuddled user simply wrote: “Wtf does pushin p even mean,” accompanied by an image of a young child who appeared befuddled.

One person shared a meme of Eddie Murphy looking perplexed, while another used a picture of an adorable child cringing to say, “Pushing P is so lame and forced.”

While some theories are completely incorrect, the 28-year-old has clarified what he meant by the term.

Basically, pushing P means staying true to yourself, with the P standing for player.

Since the song’s release, Gunna has been seen using the “P” emoji frequently on social media.

The move has left hip hop fans perplexed as to what it means.

Gunna took to Twitter to show how to use P and when not to.

“Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not [P],” he wrote in a series of tweets.

“Now…putting your people in place is [P]. “Bossing up your B***h is [P]. “Riking your life to feed your family is [P]. “Being a real n***a off the Internet is [P].”

“I’m putting pressure on [P].”

“It’s not [P] to speak on a n**** for no reason.”

Being dependable…

