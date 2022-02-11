Fans Send Christina Haack Love Vibes as she Enjoys a Beautiful Day in Newport Beach with her Fiancé.

Christina Haack is always busy.

When she’s not helping her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa flip houses on Flip or Flop, the interior designer works on Christina on the Coast, where she renovates interiors.

Haack, on the other hand, spends her free time with her children and fiancé Joshua Hall.

Fans are sending all of their love vibes after Haack shared a set of photos with Hall.

“We decided to take our girl Stella out on the ocean because it was a beautiful day here in Newport Beach (88 degrees),” Haack wrote on Instagram.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the photos.

Following the happy couple, Haack’s fans left heartfelt messages for the couple.

“You’re very lucky,” a fan responded, “because it’s a heat wave of 37 degrees here in Ohio.”

“Wonderful pair.

Please come and get my husband and me!!!

“Enjoy the beautiful day!!!” said one of the followers.

“You guys seem so happy all the time! I’m so happy for you!” wrote one Instagram user.

Another fan commented, “Beautiful couple, thank you for sharing! Absolutely love Stella and Cash too.”

“Wonderful shot, lucky dog.”

Another follower commented, “You and Josh are beautiful together and appear to be happy.”

Another Instagram user replied, “Christina, I love keeping up with your career! You are such a beautiful strong woman! Love your work! You’re such an inspiration!”

Christina Haack (@christinahaack) shared a blog post.

In a snowy photo with fiancé Josh Hall, Christina Haack gives ‘Elsa vibes.’