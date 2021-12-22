As Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance, shares her gushing love letter, fans criticize the couple for their “over-the-top” PDA.

As Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance Travis Barker shares her gushing love letter, fans slam the couple for their “over-the-top” PDA.

With a photo of a love letter she wrote to him, Travis Barker, KOURTNEY Kardashian’s fiance, continued to show how in love they are.

The 42-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old drummer got engaged in October after dating for about a year and putting on a show together.

After gushing about her love for Travis and the fact that the two are getting married, Kourtney wrote Travis a sweet letter.

She found some lined paper and couldn’t help but doodle their names and hearts on it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote Travis’ full name at the top, with a line beneath it and a heart around it.

Kourtney surrounded it with smaller hearts and wrote “forever” next to it, implying that they’ll marry soon.

She wrote in cursive to Travis, “I love you my baby.”

The letter was signed by Kourtney Mary Kardashian, 42, with another small heart and her full name.

Kourtney and Travis aren’t afraid to show their love for one another on social media, and they often post PDA-heavy photos and videos.

The couple is frequently seen cuddling and kissing, snuggling and straddling in their social media posts.

Many fans are used to seeing it, but they were shocked to see the couple acting in this way in a TikTok video with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope.

When Kourtney and Travis joined the nine-year-old for the social media video last month, fans slammed them for turning an innocent clip with Penelope into a “PG 13” video with their PDA.

The video featured the trio spinning in circles while the song Helicopter played in the background.

They laughed as they spun in circles until Kourtney and her man paused for a kiss.

Before the video cut off, Travis could be seen grabbing his fiancée and encircling her in an embrace while Penelope spun.

When the child turned around, she noticed the couple nuzzling each other’s necks.

Fans were outraged by the couple’s constant PDA, with one asking, “Why did they just start hugging at random?”

“IT WAS SO AWKWARD IN THE END,” grumbled someone else.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans pleaded with them to “stop” their PDA earlier this month, and the engaged couple was once again chastised for their PDA.

Kourtney’s fiancé kissed her foot in a new Instagram photo, causing outrage.

He captioned the photo of him kissing the bottom of Kourtney’s foot, “All I want for Christmas.”

Kourtney wrote in the comments, “You’ve been extra good.”

Fans were dissatisfied…

