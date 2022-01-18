Fans slam Khloe for referring to Kourtney’s staff as “servants” in a resurfaced KUWTK clip.

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash for calling Kourtney’s staff “servants” in a resurfaced video.

The remark was made in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that resurfaced on social media.

The reality star can be heard muttering to herself in frustration with her older sister in a video shared by the Khloe Kardashian fan page, khloekvideo.

The audio captured the 37-year-old complaining about her sister’s demands while she went to retrieve something for Kourtney, 42.

Khloe said as she walked away with her back to the camera, “Does she just have servants do everything for her? I just can’t handle this.”

“You’re such a f***ing jerk.”

And I’m the biggest loser because I’m actually doing it,” she continued, as her other sister Kim sat on the couch, her phone in her hand.

She’s then heard saying in a sarcastic tone, “Here your majesty,” to which Kourtney replied, “Thank you,” before re-entering the room with a smile on her face.

Several viewers took to social media to express their displeasure with Khloe’s use of the term “servants” to describe Kourtney’s staff.

“The fact that she referred to them as “servants” makes you just as guilty,” one wrote.

“Servant???????” one person said, pointing out her poor word choice.

Fans recently chastised Khloe for making a “racist” remark in a resurfaced clip from the reality show.

The TV star spoke out to defend her sister Kim after trolls accused her of appropriating black culture in an earlier scene.

Khloe responded to the critics by saying, “Hashtag fact, my baby is black.”

“Hashtag I’m a black c**k only.”

“I’d say that.”

Then, when describing some of the name-calling she receives from fans, the TV personality appeared to use the n-word.

Fans rushed to petition Hulu to “cancel” their new show after one Twitter user re-shared the old clip.

“Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable and give the Kardashian family a platform, I will cancel your service,” one wrote in a comment obtained by RadarOnline.

“I will never condone racism or bullying in the way that the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to perpetuate,” they added, before signing off with the hashtags “(hashtag)boycotthulu” and “(hashtag)cancelkardashians.”

“They need to be canceled!! Why did Hulu even bother extending the life of this show?” said another.

“It’s culturally insensitive and out of step with current societal trends.”

Every member of the family is a culture vulture….

“I’ve had enough of them!”

“Oh my god, why haven’t I heard about this before?” exclaimed another.

Reporter in charge of sports…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.