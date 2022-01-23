Fans slammed Jenelle Evans as “uneducated” after she claimed the term “Karen” is racist.

JENELLE Evans is back on the defensive after debating whether the terms “white tears” and “Karen” are racist with fans.

“Yes,” Jenelle says.

Jenelle responded to a fan who commented “White Tears” after she posted a rant against controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a series of new TikTok videos.

Jenelle’s response was as follows: “This had nothing to do with race.”

And I think you’re being racist by saying ‘white tears.’

“And anyone else who wants to use their race to define their tears to refer to women or anyone else in the world? I don’t get it.”

“Can you define the word ‘white tears,’ and what you mean by that?” Jenelle continued, sitting with her dog and talking to the camera. “I’m pretty sure if I said ‘black tears,’ you would be very offended.”

This sparked a heated discussion in the comments section, with the 30-year-old defending her position.

Jenelle responded personally to one follower who said, “‘White Tears'” is a phrase used to describe when white Karens do something racist or privileged and then cry when people call them on it.”

“Which is racist, and the term Karen is also racist,” Jenelle explained.

Those terms can’t be used in a positive way.”

Commenters on Reddit reacted with applause.

“Jenelle is racist,” one person responded.

Jenelle, you deserve it.

You’re living the life you’ve worked so hard for.”

“It’s telling when people believe it’s worse and more offensive to be called racist than it is to be a racist,” another added.

“Shut up, Jenelle,” one slammed.

I would have farted if I wanted to hear from a scumbag.”

And one person had had enough: “This woman should be permanently canceled.”

I wish we could just compile all of the disgusting things she and David have done and said in the last few years, so she can’t claim it’s all in her past, and then send it to a major news organization.

“She’s the worst,” says the narrator.

“The f**king worst.”

Jenelle has been at the center of the controversy since she was accused of mocking Colin Kaepernick in an old Teen Mom 2 reunion clip in 2019.

The MTV star had stormed off the show at the time after being confronted by Colin’s girlfriend Nessa over her disparaging remarks about the athlete.

“You posted hateful comments about my family on social media,” Nessa told Jenelle at the time.

