Fans slammed Teen Mom’s Bar Smith for faking a pregnancy announcement with Ashley Jones and sharing a sonogram photo.

Fans slammed TEEN Mom’s Bar Smith after he teased that he and his fiancée Ashley Jones are expecting with a fake sonogram picture.

After posting a misleading photo of someone else’s sonogram, the reality star has gotten into hot water with his fans.

Bar, 24, tagged his longtime love, Ashley, in the photo he shared on Instagram Stories.

“God snuck in a surprise for the new year, and we can’t wait to welcome this bundle of joy into our home,” he captioned the picture.

Fans assumed the couple is expecting until they read the rest of the caption.

“I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer because it’s not my baby, idk whose baby this is by congrats to them,” the post continued.

“Fake pregnancy announcements aren’t funny, grow up,” Bar responded with a screenshot of an angry fan’s response.

The Teen Mom 2 star found the harsh reaction amusing, captioning the photo “hella mad” and pointing to the comment with a laughing face emoji.

After Ashley referred to him as her “HUSBAND” in a social media post last month, fans wondered if they secretly married.

Jenelle Evans, 29, a Teen Mom 2 alum, claimed she was not invited to participate in the Teen Mom OG reunion special, prompting the mother of one to share the post.

Jenelle claims the producers ignored her when she requested that her husband David Eason be present during filming.

“Someone tell Jenelle that yes my HUSBAND was invited….,” Ashley wrote on Facebook in response to Jenelle’s claims.

People actually wanted him to be there…..

“I’m sorry, sis.”

Fans were taken aback when Ashley referred to Bar as her “HUSBAND,” prompting speculation that the two had secretly married.

One Reddit user wondered aloud, “Is Ashley married though?”

“When did Ashley and Bar get married?” one person inquired, while another responded, “There was this episode where he proposed to her but I wasn’t aware they had already married.”

“If Ashley and Bar got married, it went WAYYY under the radar,” someone else added.

The TV personality has yet to comment on the marriage rumors.

Back in November of 2020, Ashley and Bar announced their engagement.

The reality star flaunted the diamond engagement ring she received from her fiancé, revealing that she had kept it a secret for several months.

“I’ve slept on it for a few months and now I’m ready to share for those who support us,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.