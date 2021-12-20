Fans speculate on the Trinity Killer’s impact on Harrison in ‘Dexter: New Blood.’

Fans speculate about the Trinity Killer’s impact on Harrison in ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

In Dexter: New Blood Episode 7, “Skin of Her Teeth,” the Trinity Killer (John Lithgow) made his return to Dexter Morgan’s (Michael C Hall) world. Find out what fans of the Showtime series thought of seeing Lithgow as a serial killer once more.

In addition, there’s an intriguing fan theory about what Trinity (Jack Alcott) might become in Dexter: New Blood.

Trinity first appeared as the subject of the Merry F****** Kill podcast in Dexter: New Blood.

Harrison attacks Ethan (Christian Dell’Edera) shortly after discovering the episode that unravels his mother’s murder.

Dexter’s “dark passenger” becomes more apparent as Dexter continues to watch Dexter: New Blood.

In “Skin of Her Teeth,” Harrison admits to knowing more about Rita’s (Julie Benz) death than he let on.

Harrison had nightmares about the Trinity Killer as a kid, but it wasn’t until he listened to Molly Park’s (Jamie Chung) podcast that he realized who he was.

Who knows what you’ll find if you dig a little deeper.

(hashtag)MrqwN04b7aDexterpic.twitter.com

Fans will get a glimpse into Harrison’s past in episode 7.

A naked Trinity stepped out of the tub to console him as blood pooled around him on the bathroom floor, telling him, “Daddy will be home soon.”

Dexter’s death, Rita’s death, and the Trinity Killer are linked in Harrison’s mind.

Dexter, on the other hand, abandoned him to protect Harrison.

Dexter is now convinced that sharing his “dark passenger” with Harrison is the better option.

Many fans took to Reddit after episode 7 of Dexter: New Blood aired to celebrate Lithgow’s unsettling return to the series.

One Reddit user commented, “That John Lithgow scene is pure terror and a cool throwback.”

“There, there,” says the speaker.

Another fan repeated Trinity’s chilling words, “Daddy will be home soon.”

“As if that f****** Rita in the tub scene didn’t define my entire adolescence, it’s now creeping into my middle age!”

I like things in threes and fours, just like The Trinity Killer… like your top four (hashtag)Dexter Big Bads.

aHDszG2JZlaHDszG2JZlaHDszG2JZlaHDszG2JZlaHDszG2JZ

Another Reddit user commented, “I saw him credited somewhere and I have been waiting for his appearance ALL SEASON.”

“I’m glad it gave me shivers in true Trinity fashion…”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.