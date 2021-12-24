Fans speculate that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fiance Travis Barker’s child as she eats a plate of cookies.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ate a plate of cookies while rumors about her and her fiancé Travis Barker expecting a child circulated.

After ten months together, the couple is getting ready to celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple.

Kourtney has been getting into the holiday spirit, most recently posting a photo of herself eating a batch of sweets.

The model posted a photo of herself holding a half-eaten cookie on Instagram Stories, showing off her festively painted nails.

The 42-year-old shared a photo of a festive dessert of homemade peppermint and chocolate cookies on a bright red plate earlier this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been thinking about food recently, as she recently showed off her junk food-filled kitchen closet.

Kourtney, 42, shared a video of her kitchen pantry filled with snacks and junk food on Instagram on Sunday.

The reality star scanned her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large closet, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

While Christmas music played in the background, the TV personality filmed fancy flavors of Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Sour Patch Kids, Sweet Tarts, Lollipops, Snickers, Oreos, and Smartfood Popcorn.

“omg @bussinsnacks taking over the closet,” Kourtney captioned her photo.

The mother-of-three’s post came after rumors that she and her fiancé Travis, 46, were expecting a child.

Fans have noticed a number of clues that point to a possible pregnancy since the couple became official in February.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack consisting of pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

This wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices, and she’d also had a water martini.

To flavor her non-alcoholic beverage, the Poosh founder held a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

She wrote about her dinner choice, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has worn baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children with her ex Scott Disick.

Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17.

In October, he proposed to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, surrounded by rose bouquets…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.