Fans speculate that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child as she wears see-through lingerie.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN stunned in revealing see-through lingerie, prompting speculation that she was expecting Travis Barker’s child.

In an Instagram post, Kourtney, 42, shared a “highlight reel.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat in a white bathtub and modeled a sultry nightgown in the series of photos.

As she crossed her long legs, the reality star wore a short bob.

The series continued with footage of her fiancé Travis, 46, performing on the drums at a Machine Gun Kelly show.

She also included images of a terrifying doll and a band-aid that had already been applied.

Drops of blood were on the band-aid.

“Choose happiness, always,” Kourt tweeted.

KUWTK fans claimed she was pregnant with her fiance’s child in the comments section.

“However, why do you appear pregnant?” one fan inquired.

“Pregnant vibes,” said another fan.

“Hoping that’s a baby (possibly) barely showing,” a third fan wrote.

“Yes, I’m attempting to see a form through the lace!”

“If it’s a bun in the oven, I’m going to scream!” a fourth person added.

“Oh my god! Mom!” said one commentator.

As she continued to eat bizarre snacks, Kourtney did little to dispel her fans’ baby theories.

The KUWTK star recently indulged in heart-shaped vegan waffles before devouring a massive birthday cake for a friend.

The birthday cake was iced in white and topped with cream and rainbow sprinkles.

For an “in-person meeting” for her Poosh lifestyle brand, Kourtney also ate a plate of apple slices, grapes, and raspberries.

Fans assumed Kim tried to hide her stomach in the most recent Hulu trailer for The Kardashians.

In the preview, the TV personality wore a skintight Givenchy bustier dress worth $1,600.

As the bustier popped out her boobs, she appeared to be squeezing her stomach.

A TikTok user noticed her sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received back in January.

The E! star filmed herself holding the purse in front of her fireplace.

In a picture taken by nail artist Lisa Kon, she was flaunting her nude manicure.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to the TikToker JordynWoodKnow.

Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children with her ex-husband Scott Disick, 38.

Alabama, 16, and Landon, 15, are Travis’s children.

