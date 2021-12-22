Fans think Hoda Kotb is unrecognizable today after she debuted a dramatic hair transformation on live television.

Fans think Hoda Kotb is unrecognizable today after she debuted a dramatic hair makeover on live television.

On Wednesday morning, HODA Kotb debuted a brand new hairstyle, revealing that the change was a “happy accident.”

Before switching it up for the winter season, the Today Show host wore a sunny blonde, caramel glow for years.

This week, Hoda, 57, debuted a new brunette hairstyle that completely transformed her appearance.

The NBC star changed her light color to a chocolate brown tone, which surprised her co-stars.

After her keratin treatment went horribly wrong, the TV personality explained how the new color was a “happy accident.”

“When I woke up three hours later, it was fire-engine orange, like Bozo the clown,” she admitted.

“So [her stylist]fixed it before the show this morning at 3:15 a.m., and she just started putting things on it, and it’s now dark brown.”

“It’s just how things are,” Hoda explained.

Fans were ecstatic with her new look, taking to Twitter to express their delight.

One person wrote, “@hodakotb OH GURLLLL LOVING THE HAIR COLOR!!! Beautiful.”

“@hodakotb Your hair is absolutely gorgeous, the color is so pretty!” wrote another.

“Your new color looks so warm and rich, @hodakotb! @[email protected],” said a third.

“I’m not sure what you did differently today, but I’m LOVING the hair coloroutfit combo this morning, @hodakotb.”

“I’m getting Queen Elsa vibes,” one final comment said.

Hoda’s major transformation came after a tearful appearance on the Today Show this fall in which she discussed her battle with breast cancer.

During an interview with Oliva Newton-John on live television, the author sobbed as the two talked about their cancer battles.

The mother of two had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in March 2007 and has since become a breast cancer awareness advocate.

During a sit-down with the Grease star, the talk show host became emotional as she reflected on her cancer battle.

Hoda mentioned her own battle with breast cancer while talking about Olivia’s nearly 30-year battle with stage four metastatic breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed with cancer a long time ago.”

“I remember them finding a lump and saying, ‘Oh, you must be mistaken,'” Hoda revealed to the actress.

“And I remembered realizing that moment, and you know I’m an optimist, so I didn’t want to know anything about the testing.”

I didn’t want to get too deep into the details.

She continued, “Sometimes being naive is a blessing.”

Oliva, 72, expressed her condolences to the talk show host, but admitted she was unaware of her diagnosis.

“I’m so sorry you had to go through that,” she said.

That’s not the case…

