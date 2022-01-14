Fans want Elena to dump Nate and reunite with Devon on ‘The Young and the Restless.’

Elena should dump Nate and reunite with Devon on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ according to fans.

Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) from The Young and the Restless is a fan favorite.

She’s attracted the attention of Genoa City’s most eligible bachelors since her debut in March 2019.

Two of the fortunate men who have wined and dined Elena are Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic).

While Elena has chemistry with both men, one in particular has the support of the fans.

Elena was written as a new love interest for Devon when she first appeared on The Young and the Restless.

The billionaire and Elena fell in love and teamed up to aid Jett Slade (Gilbert Glenn Brown).

Elena was adored by fans for her role in helping Devon cope with the loss of Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and their baby.

Elena and Devon’s relationship, however, was fraught with problems.

Hilary’s long-lost twin sister Amanda Sinclair (Morgan) arrived, causing a stir.

Elena was concerned about Devon’s relationship with Amanda.

She began confiding in Nate, and the couple succumbed to temptation one night.

Elena’s Past Is a Hot Topic Among ‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans

Elena’s guilt drove her to confess to Devon, who was enraged by the betrayal.

They split up and have since moved on with their lives.

Fans, on the other hand, aren’t giving up on Elena and Devon and are calling for a reunion on Twitter.

One fan wrote, “Put her back with Devon and stop this nonsense with her and Nate…they are boring together.”

“I’d like to see her rekindle her romance with Devon; there’s so much unfinished business there, and it’s clear they still love each other,” another viewer said.

Elena begins a relationship with Nate after her and Devon’s breakup.

Despite her initial reservations, she eventually gives him a chance.

Their budding romance is thwarted, however, when he discovers she cheated on him with Devon.

Elena and Nate split up, but only for a short time.

The two reunite, and everything appears to be going well this time.

Elena recently agreed to move in with Nate, which is a big step forward in their relationship.

Elena and Nate’s new living situation, however, may not last long.

Even though Elena has moved on with Nate, her relationship with Devon may not be over.

Fans of The Young and the Restless may get their Elena and Devon wish, according to The Young and the Restless.

Elena looks forward to fresh start today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/F0ukCw7BSQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 30, 2021