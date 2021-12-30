Fans Want Justice for Steve Brady After ‘And Just Like That…’

Fans Want Justice for Steve Brady ‘And Just Like That…’

Fans of Sex and the City are witnessing many changes in their favorite characters.

Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) is the character who has changed the most in And Just Like That… and her husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), is now feeling sorry for her.

[Warning: This post contains spoilers for And Just Like That’s episode “Tragically Hip.”]

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) underwent surgery in the episode “Tragically Hip.”

Miranda stayed with her at her apartment afterward to assist her.

But then Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) appeared, and Miranda became enthralled.

She was having sex with Che and was unable to assist Carrie to the restroom.

Miranda was confronted by Carrie about her drinking and subsequent cheating on Steve.

Miranda told Carrie, “I’m unhappy.”

“I’m unhappy, OK? I’m stuck,” she says.

My marriage is the pits.

It offends me greatly.

I despise my life.

It irritates me tremendously.”

Miranda claimed “forever” when Carrie asked when she first felt this way, which Carrie refuted.

Miranda said, “It feels like it.”

We’ve come a long way since then.

Miranda’s comments about her relationship with Steve drew a lot of ire from her fans.

On Reddit, they expressed their feelings about the episode.

“To basically imply that she’s never been happy with Steve with all their storyline in the original pissed me off so bad, she did what she hated him for in the first movie pissed me off so bad….

One fan wrote, “I’m not happy with Miranda’s storyline so far.”

“I know, right?! She got down on one knee and asked him to marry her.”

He had made her so happy.

With him, she had an affair with her hot next-door neighbor’s boyfriend.

Another fan responded, “She may not be happy right now, but to say she’s never felt that way is nonsense.”

“Not only did that irritate me because of everything that happens in the film, but also because of how she fell in love with him, how she…

