Fans want Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson’s ‘New Girl’ co-star, to play a live-action Prowler in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’

Fans want Jake Johnson’s ‘New Girl’ co-star Lamorne Morris to play a live-action Prowler in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a Sony film, was a smash hit in the superhero genre.

New Girlstar Jake Johnson played the middle-aged Peter B Parker, and Shameik Moore gave a fantastic performance as Miles Morales.

Fans believe Lamorne Morris, Johnson’s New Girl co-star, would make a fantastic Spider-Man villain, The Prowler, in a live-action setting.

They pitched him as a potential star in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films or even animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spinoffs.

Lamorne Morris doesn’t have a lot of Spider-Man experience.

Morris expressed his excitement for his New Girl co-star Johnson’s role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will be released in 2018.

“On a serious note,” Morris tweeted, his tone light.

“This is a real selfie of Jake Johnson taken after I put my hands on him.”

He’s a punk who desired and received smoke.

Go see his film and make him even wealthier than he already is.”

After inadvertently stumbling into Miles Morales’ universe, Morris hilariously posted a photo of Peter B Parker.

On a more serious note, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released this Friday!

After I put these hands on Jake Johnson, he took a selfie.

He’s a punk who demanded and received smoke.

Let’sGetJakeYetAnotherBoatpic.twitter.comiOu68PLu6U (hashtag)LetsGetJakeYetAnotherBoat (hashtag)LetsGetJakeYetAnotherBoat (hashtag)LetsGetJakeYetAnotherBoat (hashtag)LetsGetJakeYetAn

Morris starred as Wiston Bishop in New Girl, a character who had a hilarious chemistry with Johnson’s Nick and Max Greenfield’s Schmidt.

While Lamorne Morris, Spider-Man, and Marvel have only had a tenuous relationship, some fans believe the New Girl star would make an excellent Uncle Aaron, aka Prowler, in a live-action setting.

Users can pitch their ideas for which actors they want to play characters on fan casting sites.

While the majority of fan castings go unnoticed, some have allegedly influenced showrunners and casting directors to actually cast them in the role, such as Henry Cavill in The Witcher or Patrick Stewart in the X-Men franchise as Professor X.

On myCast, fans have proposed Lamorne Morris as Miles Morales’ father, Jefferson Davis, or his uncle Aaron, aka The Prowler, for over 200 roles, including Spider-Man roles like Miles Morales’ father, Jefferson Davis, and his uncle Aaron, aka The Prowler.

Fans suggested he play The Prowler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or in stand-alone films like the upcoming animated Spider-Women film.

While some fans want to see Jake Johnson’s Spider-Man, Lamorne Morris’ Prowler, and others in animated films, fans who pitched him for the live-action MCU were less enthusiastic.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.