Fans want Tick, Tick… Boom! to win the Golden Globes in 2022, and they hope the Oscars will be an in-person event.

THE Golden Globes will be held in a “private” ceremony on Sunday, but fans are still hoping that Tick, Tick… Boom will win an award and that the Oscars will be held in person.

“Tik tik boom was a masterpiece,” one Twitter user said. “Andrew Garfield put so much work into it, he deserves to be a Golden Globe Nominee, SO PROUD OF HIM.”

The 79th Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 9, 2022, but the event will be “private” and not live-streamed, according to a statement released on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Golden Globe Awards said, “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

According to Variety, the ceremony was unable to find a broadcast partner for the year or any celebrities willing to participate.

It comes after the Globes were slammed by boycotts in the wake of the diversity and ethics scandal, with a slew of big names slamming the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

NBC also decided to cancel the show due to the HFPA’s lack of diversity.

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne told The Hollywood Reporter, “and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

Why aren’t the Golden Globes 2022 broadcast on television?

According to Deadline, the Golden Globe Awards will not be broadcast on television or streamed this year.

“This year’s event will be a private event,” an HFPA spokesperson told Deadline.

When are the Golden Globes going to be held this year?

In addition, all guests attending the Golden Globes in 2022 will be required to show proof of vaccination, including the booster.

They must also submit a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the incident.

What are the names of the people who have been nominated?

On December 13, 2021, all of the Golden Globe nominations for 2022 were announced.

There are over 25 different categories to choose from.

Best Picture Drama, Best Actress, Best Actor, and other categories are available.

