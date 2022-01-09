Fans Want to Know Where Aidan Shaw Is After 6 Episodes of ‘And Just Like That…’

‘And Just Like That…’: Fans Want to Know Where Aidan Shaw Is After 6 Episodes

And then it was over… the audience sat silently and waited.

They’ve seen six episodes, some of which were better than others.

Now appears to be the appropriate time to inquire.

Carrie Bradshaw’s other big love, Aidan Shaw, has yet to appear in the reboot, and the closer we get to the end of season 1, the less likely it is.

So, what exactly is going on here? Did John Corbett lie about his involvement, or are fans in for a shock?

John Corbett was one of the first actors to confirm his involvement in And Just Like That… after the main cast members.

Corbett revealed to Page Six in April 2021 that he would be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw and would appear in “quite a few episodes,” causing the rumor mill to go into overdrive.

Mr. Noth’s actor, Chris Noth, arrived at that point.

Big had not yet confirmed his participation.

Fans speculated on whether Carrie and Aidan would rekindle their romance.

Some fans found Sarah Jessica Parker’s refusal to confirm or deny his involvement strange.

Parker had largely ignored pre-production press about the show, but she went out of her way to comment on Corbett, even if her response was a non-answer.

Parker’s words, it turned out, might have meant something.

Aidan Shaw appears to have cancelled his appearance.

Corbett promised that his character would return in a big way to And Just Like That…, but that has yet to happen.

In fact, as the season progresses, it appears that it is becoming less and less likely.

There’s plenty of evidence that Michael Patrick King didn’t include Corbett in the film.

While Corbett stated that he would appear in the show, he did not appear in any photos taken during filming.

Hundreds of images were uploaded to the internet because much of the show was filmed on the streets of New York City.

Corbett didn’t appear in any of them.

He is also not listed on IMDb as a member of the cast, and he was not present at the premiere.

Corbett doesn’t have his own social media account, but he did appear on Bo Derek’s Instagram in July to promote his new show, Rebel.

The series, which premiered in July 2021, is…

