Fans were completely unaware that Michael Keaton had lost one of his most important roles.

Fans Didn’t Even Notice Michael Keaton Dropped One of His Biggest Roles

Michael Keaton is best known for his roles in Batman and Beetlejuice, among other films.

Certainly, the actor, who made his breakthrough in the 1982 comedy Night Shift, has amassed a number of signature roles over the course of his career.

Fans of Keaton may be surprised to learn that he passed up the opportunity to reprise one of his most well-known film roles.

Despite his collaboration with director Tim Burton and his Oscar-nominated performance in Birdman, many of Keaton’s most successful films are animated.

According to The-Numbers.com, three of his top five biggest worldwide moneymakers are his supporting voice roles in animated films.

Ken is played by Keaton in the Oscar-winning Pixar film Toy Story 3, which grossed more than (dollar)1 billion worldwide.

Only a few years later, Keaton starred as Walter Nelson in the 2015 smash hit Minions.

The character is the father of a family who assists the titular creatures in getting to Villain-Con to meet Scarlet Overkill, played by Sandra Bullock.

Keaton, ironically, never reprised either role in subsequent films.

Similarly, his other major animated film launched a franchise for which he has yet to return.

Michael Keaton said he was ‘curious’ about reprising his role as Batman.

In 2005, Keaton starred in the Disney adventure Herbie: Fully Loaded as Ray Peyton.

That film marked the beginning of what has turned out to be a long-term collaboration between the actor and Disney.

The following year, Keaton appeared in the Pixar film Cars, which he voiced.

In that film, he played Chick Hicks, Owen Wilson’s character Lightning McQueen’s main rival.

When screenwriter Bob Peterson returned in 2017’s Cars 3, he voiced Chick Hicks.

Keaton, presumably, would have been interested in reprising the role.

After all, he’d already reunited with Pixar for Toy Story 3 at the time.

However, Keaton was too preoccupied with another major Disney film, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, to return as Chick Hicks.

Fans can expect more voice acting from him in the near future.

Keaton has made the most of his status as one of the most recognizable faces in the superhero film industry.

Thirty years after Batman Returns ended his run as the Dark Knight prematurely, Keaton is back in the Batsuit for The Flash in 2022.

In that film, Ezra Miller (Barry Allen) will travel through time and space.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.