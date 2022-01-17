Fans Will See Fezco’s ‘Softer Side’ in Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ Will Show Fans Fezco’s ‘Softer Side’

Euphoria’s second season premiered on HBO in January.

The episode “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door,” titled “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door,” gave Fezco’s (Angus Cloud) backstory and focused on him as a character.

Cloud revealed in an interview with GQ Magazine that fans of Euphoria will get to see Fezco’s “softer side” in the new season.

Euphoria’s characters celebrate New Year’s Eve together at a party in “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door.”

Fezco defeats Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) at the end of the episode, and the scene has become a fan favorite.

“Yeah, he had it coming.”

It’s a well-earned honor.

It was encouraging to see that in the script.

“Hell yeah, there you go!” I exclaimed.

Cloud told GQ Magazine about the scene, “Code of the streets right there.”

“I don’t believe he came to the party to do that, no,” the actor continued.

It was enjoyable because he saw… That was his adversary at the time, so he saw his opportunity and took advantage of it.”

Fezco’s backstory and how he became a drug dealer were revealed in the season 2 premiere of Euphoria.

Despite the fact that he beat Nate at the end of the episode, Cloud told GQ Magazine that the new season will show his character’s “softer side.”

Cloud stated in the interview:

“I’m excited for you to see how he breaks down his hard shell a little bit and shows his softer side.”

You can see a little bit of his innocence and how he’s been pushed into this life, but he’s still a kid like the rest of us.

He was a year older, but from a young age, he had to act like an adult.

But his inner child is still alive and well, and you get to see a little of it.”

Euphoria is a show about addiction, gender identity, sexuality, and other issues.

The reason is that the show…

