Fans wonder what the experts were thinking as Snooki jokes about the Chris-Alyssa drama on ‘Married at First Sight.’

“I’m a good person!” Alyssa has been saying throughout Season 14 of Married at First Sight as she struggles with her marriage to Chris.

The animal rescue owner didn’t get along with her new husband and claims the show’s experts let her down.

However, the disgruntled Boston bride has irritated Chris – as well as viewers – by refusing to interact with him or explain why she finds him so repulsive.

Another well-known reality star has now weighed in on the Alyssa-Chris saga.

Married at First Sight fans, many of whom believe the opposite, have taken note of Alyssa’s repeated assertions that she is a good person.

It also resonated with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore, another reality star who famously declared herself to be a “good person.”

Polizzi reacted to a video posted on the Married at First Sight Instagram account in February.

Chris and Alyssa argue with the show’s producers in the clip about whether she is there for the “right reasons.”

She proclaims, “I’m a really f***ing good person.”

“I also came with the best of intentions.”

Polizzi commented, “‘I’M A GOOD PERSON!’ – me getting arrested on the beach.”

She was referring to a famous Jersey Shore incident in which her drunken antics finally caught up with her.

Polizzi wandered off down the boardwalk in search of the beach after drinking all day – including during her shift at the T-shirt shop.

The cops approached Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese as they tried to control their drunk friend.

Polizzi was arrested after yelling at the officers, prompting her to proclaim that she was “a f***ing good person” as she was led away to jail.

Fans of Married at First Sight were amused by Polizzi’s reference to her own on-screen bad behavior.

“THIS IS EXACTLY what came to mind when she said that,” one responded.

Aside from Polizzi’s joke, many Married at First Sight viewers are sick of Alyssa.

She has so far refused to participate in the show’s process, which entails being married for eight weeks to a stranger.

Social media users are wondering why she agreed to appear on the show in the first place if she wasn’t serious about giving her marriage a chance.

Keshia Knight Pulliam, the host of the Married at First Sight Afterparty, posed the same question to Alyssa.

