Fantastic Four From Spider-Man Director Jon Watts: “In Safe Hands” Marvel fans are excited for the Fantastic Four from director Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man.

Fantastic Four From Spider-Man Director Jon Watts: “In Safe Hands” Marvel Fans Excited for Fantastic Four From Spider-Man Director Jon Watts: “In Safe Hands”

With Fantastic Four, Spider-Man director Jon Watts returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marvel’s First Family are “in safe hands,” according to Spider-Man: No Way Home moviegoers.

Watts’ high school trilogy concludes with the December release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which helmed the rebooted Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) first solo outing in the MCU, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which helmed the rebooted Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) second solo outing in the MCU in 2019.

The film No Way Home premiered on March 17th.

Fans are already anticipating the Watts-directed Fantastic Four reboot in development at Marvel Studios as audiences experience the certified fresh new movie that is breaking opening weekend records around the world.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four is the fifth live-action film featuring the superhero team, as announced by Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day in December 2020.

The Stan Lee and Jack Kirby co-created superheroes appeared in 20th Century Fox’s 2005 Fantastic Four, its 2007 sequel Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the 2015 reboot Fant4stic, in addition to producer Roger Corman’s unreleased 1994 film The Fantastic Four.

Mr. and Mr. and Mr. and Mr. and Mr. and Mr. and Mr. and

Following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, Feige’s Marvel Studios now has access to characters like Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing, as well as their villains like Doctor Doom and Galactus.

Feige said he’s “extremely excited about those characters, and about bringing Marvel’s first family up to the sort of platform and level they deserve” at that year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Fantastic Four has yet to be given a release date or a cast.

“I don’t think it’s soon,” Feige said when ET Online asked about a cast reveal this summer.

We’ll see what happens at upcoming gatherings and fan events where we’ll be able to provide more information.

I’m hoping for soon.”

Until then, here’s what people are saying about the Fantastic Four on Twitter after watching Watts’ Spider-Man finale:

The Fantastic Four is about to become… well, FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/combEp2A0zJtC

I PROMISE YOU THE FANTASTIC FOUR IS IN SAFE HANDS WITH JON WATTS.

When I say (hashtag)SpidermanNoWayHome was everything I wanted it to be and more, I’m not kidding.

It was figuratively…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Marvel Fans Eager for Fantastic Four From Spider-Man Director Jon Watts: “In Safe Hands”

Fantastic Four is about to be… well FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/bEp2A0zJtC — Protocol 36 (@protocol_36) December 17, 2021

FANTASTIC FOUR IS IN SAFE HANDS WITH JON WATTS I PROMISE YOU — Ollie🎄 (@TheQuiver_) December 15, 2021

Not kidding when I say #SpidermanNoWayHome was everything I wanted it to be and more.. It was quite literally Spiderman Endgame I now trust Jon Watts even more to direct Fantastic Four in a few years. Hoping for another Holland trilogy 🕸 — dkdynamite (@dkdynamite1) December 17, 2021

I am soo hyped for FANTASTIC FOUR and after SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Watts is certainly gonna give them the respect they deserve and he is perfect for this film !!! #FantasticFour#Marvelpic.twitter.com/eu6fhkZFUg — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) December 17, 2021

The Fantastic Four legitimately could not have a better director than Jon Watts. It’s in safe hands. — FlakeyJakey pt. 2 // BLM (@JakeyButNot) December 17, 2021

John Watts is gonna make the best Fantastic Four movie . — Spider-Ken ART COMMISIONS OPEN 🏳️‍🌈 (@DailyPowrRangrs) December 15, 2021

Watts can do Fantastic Four. #NoWayHome 100% sold me. Bring it! — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) December 17, 2021

You better believe Watts is going to crush it with Fantastic Four — Film Informant (@Filminformant1a) December 14, 2021

After watching #SpiderManNoWayHome I can now say that I’m confident in Jon Watts directing the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie! 👏 pic.twitter.com/15hsXKbrIQ — Gio Ramos (@GreyGooseJedi) December 17, 2021

With Jon Watts directing Fantastic Four I really hope we get something along these lines too pic.twitter.com/Kjko8Ntx5v — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) December 17, 2021