Farewell to Nobuhiko Obayashi, the portraitist of the horrors of war

Yesterday had to be released Labyrinth of Cinema.

It was the latest creation of Nobuhiko Obayashi.

That was the official premise. However, the premiere had already been postponed for later, on dates to be determined, a consequence of the pandemic, particularly active now in Japan.

Paradoxes of life, Obayashi died yesterday: victim of a long terminal lung cancer, diagnosed in 2016, the Japanese filmmaker left without seeing how his work was projected in theaters.

Until the last moment, Obayashi had retained a passion for his trade, a profession he had pursued with a craft vocation, in the

border of the great and the naïve, as some passages in

Hausu

The website of Labyrinth of Cinema announced death. Goodbye haunted him for years. When diagnosed with cancer, doctors had told him that he had a few months to live.

Obasyashi endured three and a half years.

Sitting in the wheelchair, he was able to direct Labyrinth of Cinema, attend the press at last year’s Tokyo Festival and prepare for the premiere. In those days, Tokyo would grant him special treatment, that of movie magician.

He had filmed more than forty movies and hundreds of television shows and commercials.

Nobuhiko Obayashi, in a 2005 image

(AP)

Somehow, Labyrinth of Cinema It is a tribute to the history of cinema, and in particular to all those filmmakers who influenced him the most. The characters in the movie have names like François Truffaut, Mario Bava and Don Seigel.





That tendency to the absurd, even to laugh at the horror, we had witnessed before in Hausu, and also in Miss lonely (1985).

Miss lonely features scenes filmed in Onomichi, her hometown, a Hiroshima prefecture village, sadly known for the apocalyptic bombing of World War II, an episode that he himself had lived in his childhood: he had been born in 1938.

His fruitful television creation, in the form of commercials, had led him to hire film figures like Catherine Deneuve and the always hieratic Charles Bronson.



