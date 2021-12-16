Farfalle with Cremini, Asparagus, and Walnuts from Giada De Laurentiis is a quick weeknight vegetarian dish.

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis’ vegetarian Farfalle with Cremini, Asparagus, and Walnuts fits the bill if you’re looking for a lighter, quick weeknight meal.

This dish will become your go-to whenever you need a quick and easy dinner.

The vegetarian dish from the Simply Giada star is simple to prepare.

Farfalle (bowtie) pasta, butter, cremini mushrooms, trimmed asparagus, mascarpone cheese, toasted walnuts, salt, nutmeg, and grated Parmesan cheese are all you’ll need.

The full recipe, reviews, and video can be found on Food Network’s website.

“It’s heaven on a plate,” De Laurentiis says in the Food Network video below for this dish. “The mushrooms are so meaty, the crunch from the walnuts, and freshness from the green asparagus; it’s heaven on a plate.”

“What can I say except that I adore it.”

To begin, bring a large pot of water to a boil for your pasta.

Cook the farfalle pasta in a pot of boiling, salted water, stirring occasionally.

In a skillet, melt three tablespoons of butter.

The mushrooms are added and sautéed until “tender,” according to De Laurentiis.

She also recommends salting the mushrooms to “help them release all of their liquid.”

The asparagus ends are snapped off, and the rest is cut “into bite-sized pieces” before being added to the skillet with the mushrooms and cooked until “crisp.”

Once the pasta is “al dente, still a little firm on the inside,” add the farfalle to the pan with the vegetables so it can continue to cook in the skillet.

About a cup of mascarpone cheese is melted (“In many Italian dishes, we substitute mascarpone for butter to finish the dish; and that’s basically what I’m doing here”), and the fresh nutmeg is grated into the pan.

To thin out the thick sauce created by the mascarpone cheese, De Laurentiis recommends adding a ladleful of hot pasta water.

Chop the toasted walnuts and toss them in with the rest of the ingredients, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

For a finishing touch, grate some parmesan cheese over the dish.

Despite the lack of animal protein, home cooks enjoyed the meatiness of this dish.

“I made this today, and it turned out great.

It had a distinct earthiness to it and was quite filling.

One reviewer stated, “It will most likely become one of our more frequent pasta dishes going forward.”

