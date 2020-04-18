Farmer launches a fashion business making dungarees for cockerels and tutus for goats

A farmer in Oklahoma has shared adorable photos of his animals dressed up in costumes, with cockerels donning denim overalls and goats posing in tutus.

The American farmer, who has not been named, shares the playful snaps on the Facebook page for their farm, Twisted B Minis, where they breed miniature horses.

It is thought the farmer might make the costumes specially for his animals. Social media users rushed to praise the ‘cute’ idea.

One set of photographs showed a sassy rooster dressed in denim overalls, with the caption: ‘This is Mr Fluffy Buns! He is my favorite chicken. He loves to be fed treats and told how handsome he is. Hope he brightens your day.’

‘Definitely made me smile and laugh! These are the cutest photos! Can’t wait to see who gets dressed up next,’ one person wrote on the post.

Another said: ‘Those are cute photos. He sure poses so cute. Don’t know how he stayed so still for the dress-up. So adorable.’

A third confessed: ‘We have chickens and there’s no way we can get close enough to dress any like that, lol. So cute!’

The post, shared on March 30, racked up 5,700 likes and more than 6,600 comments.

Another series of images, shared this weekend, captured a goat playing dress up and sporting a vibrant, pink tutu and silver crown.

The caption read: ‘Miss Lucy loves to play dress up. She’s always happy to be the center of attention. We hope you all have a wonderful weekend!’

Social media users were keen to express their delight over the pictures, with one individual admitting: ‘I love how she has her chin so high, like “I am a princess. Now, feed me, peasant”.’

While another said: ‘So cute. Wish mine would let me, if I can get a Halloween outfit on them, I’m lucky.’

A third impressed fan wrote: ‘She is a little princess. Keep the photographs coming, Love them.’

However not everyone was impressed with the designs, with the recent posts receiving a few negative comments.

‘I’ve known there are people who dress their pets, but this? Sometimes you just need to walk away, people’, one disgruntled person said.