Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, blasts ‘hypocrite’ Maci Bookout for being’scared’ to join the Family Reunion show.

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, slams ‘hypocrite’ Maci Bookout for being’scared’ to join the Family Reunion show.

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, chastised Maci Bookout for being “scared” when she appeared on the Family Reunion show, saying, “They invited me.”

After her surprise appearance on the show, the reality star sparked controversy by claiming that her co-stars “physically attacked” her.

Following the premiere of the series, Farrah took to Instagram Stories to question why Maci claimed she was worried about her ex-Teen Mom OG co-star joining the group.

Stars from the Teen Mom franchise, including Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, appear in the drama-filled series.

Despite the fact that Farrah didn’t appear in the first episode, which aired on Tuesday, she is expected to appear in subsequent episodes.

Farrah wore a turquoise sweater and her blonde locks up in a high messy bun in the video.

In the clip, she cuddled her little white dog while wearing a full face of make-up and wearing oversized square frames.

“Why is Maci scared that I’m going to show up, but they invited me?” Farrah wondered, reflecting on Maci’s words.

She went on to say, “I’m a little torn.”

“Is that hypocritical? Is it like hypocrite-land? They’re hating, but they want to be my friends.”

“I just don’t get it.”

When Farrah’s fans noticed she was missing from the show’s latest promo image earlier this week, they rallied around her.

The show’s new promo poster, which features most of the cast all together, smiling or glaring at their co-stars, was shared by a group of the girls.

The photo elicited the same response from fans, who wrote to inquire about Farrah’s whereabouts.

“We want Farrah!” exclaimed one after seeing her go missing.

“Where’s Farrah? Heard she’s gonna be on it,” another befuddled fan inquired.

“I love that Farrah isn’t in the pic but is on the show,” wrote a third.

While filming the spinoff show last month, Farrah claimed she was physically “ATTACKED” by her co-stars as she encouraged them all to “do better.”

“I think I could walk through the door and dramas are going to happen, sadly,” the TV personality admitted to TMZ when asked about any of the on-set drama.

“All I’m saying is that others should keep their hands to themselves.”

“Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman,” she warned.

“That’s kind of how it went for me.”

The interviewer enquired, “So you’re saying there was some physical drama?”

“Yeah, and I believe that people should not physically attack you, especially after Covid and our…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.