Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, demonstrates her new butt fillers with squats while on a beach walk with her daughter Sophia, 12.

Farrah Abraham, 12, shows off her new butt fillers with squats while on a beach walk with her daughter Sophia, 12.

Farrah Abraham, star of TEEN Mom, snuck in a beach workout while strolling with daughter Sophia, flaunting her new butt fillers.

Farrah has been outspoken about her use of butt fillers.

While waves crashing nearby, photos show the MTV star slipping into a few yoga poses and doing squats with a resistance band.

During her workout, Farrah took some breaks.

She was seen taking a stroll with Sophia and posing for a selfie at one point.

Her swollen booty was on full display in tiny lavender shorts throughout it all.

The controversial reality star wore her cleavage-baring hot pants with an equally revealing top.

Sophia wore all black as she walked through the sand with Farrah by her side, matching her mom’s purple hair.

Farrah’s butt isn’t the only part of her body that’s been tampered with.

Despite the fact that she has been open about her surgeries, fans are still surprised to see side-by-side comparisons of her old and new looks.

After comparing her current appearance to a throwback of her on Teen Mom, fans recently pleaded with her to “stop getting fillers.”

Farrah shared a still from 16 and Pregnant from 2009 in honor of “Flashback Friday.”

The scene showed the teen reality star before she had plastic surgery.

In comparison to now, she appeared to be unrecognizable.

While out to dinner with friends, Farrah donned a cheerleader outfit.

As she sat at the table, she appeared to be searching her bag for something.

In the photo, her hair was partially clipped back, with bangs framing her face.

Fans seemed to ignore Farrah’s question, which irritated her.

She wrote: “I seriously love how stupid everyone is.”

Farrah has platinum blonde hair, full lips, large breasts, and fillers in her buttocks right now.

She proudly flaunts her body on social media and occasionally documents her procedures.

Fans are begging her to stop using plastic surgery, even though she doesn’t seem to see it as a problem.

Several fans have asked her to stop using filler in her lips, claiming that they have recently become “puffier.”

Farrah’s daughter, who is 12 years old, is frequently the subject of fan concern.

Along with her daughter, she is frequently chastised for her actions.

Farrah was recently chastised for twerking with a tween and dragging her around a room full of nearly naked dancers.

She was also chastised for allowing Sophia to have a Playboy bunny painted on her nails.

Sophia shared a photo of her nail art on Instagram.

Farrah was on Reddit at the time, and the post went viral…

