Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, has been arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard after refusing to leave a nightclub.

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom alum, was arrested for “slapping a security guard” after refusing to leave a club.

On Saturday night, in Hollywood, the incident occurred.

Farrah, 30, was arrested after slapping a security guard at Grandmaster Records, where she was out partying with a friend, according to TMZ.

Someone in the club allegedly assaulted them, according to an eyewitness, who described the perpetrator as a “hater” of Farrah.

The Teen Mom alum was asked to leave the club after allegedly becoming hostile.

She, on the other hand, refused to leave and is said to have slapped the security guard.

According to TMZ, cops were not initially dispatched to the scene, though paramedics were dispatched.

When the paramedics arrived, someone believed to be Farrah became so enraged that police officers were dispatched to assist.

Someone, according to the outlet, made a citizen’s arrest.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is assumed that the security guard made the arrest.

Farrah was then apprehended and released shortly after.

No one was hurt in the incident, and it’s unclear whether the MTV alum will face charges.

Farrah’s arrest on Saturday night was not her first run-in with the law.

The mother of one was arrested in 2018 after allegedly striking a worker at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge.

As a result of the incident, she has been barred from the premises.

Following her arrest in 2018, Farrah entered a guilty plea as part of a plea deal, according to TMZ.

As part of the plea agreement, Farrah’s battery charge was dropped.

The former Teen Mom star was sentenced to two years of probation and five days of community service after she refused to be arrested.

She was also required to complete 12 hours of anger management.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.