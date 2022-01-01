Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, has been slammed for allowing her 12-year-old daughter Sophia to get huge fake nails, which fans say make her look ‘too grown.’

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, has been chastised for allowing her 12-year-old daughter Sophia to get huge fake nails, which fans say make her appear ‘too grown.’

TEEN Mom fans chastised star Farrah Abraham for allowing her 12-year-old daughter to celebrate New Year’s Eve with massive fake nails.

The 30-year-old reality TV star has received a lot of backlash in recent months for her parenting decisions with her daughter Sophia.

Farrah marked the occasion by posting a video of herself and her daughter on a Hollywood balcony.

Mom wore a silver sequined dress with pale pink nails, nude-colored lipstick, and minimal eye make-up.

She decided to leave her hair down for the night.

Fans were more interested in her daughter’s outfit, which included a black dress and a black leather jacket, as well as matching long, black fake nails.

Her hair, which is partially dyed purple, was down and in a middle part, just like her mother’s.

“We’re wishing you a happy New Year from Hollywood,” Farrah said in the short clip.

“Wishing you all the best for 2022.”

“It’s popper time now, y’all! Woo!” she exclaimed as she tossed confetti and blew noisemakers.

“From Sophia and me, we wish you a year of strength and happiness.”

Farrah’s message was overshadowed by the fact that she gave her tween daughter a more “grown-up” look.

“Omg Sophia’s Nails!” wrote one astonished follower.

Another person couldn’t believe what they were seeing, sarcastically writing, “Nice nails for a 12-year-old.”

Others pity the “poor kid,” saying she appeared “so uncomfortable” in the video with her mother.

Sophia appeared “way too grown for her age” and “way too young to have hair dye and acrylics,” according to some.

Aside from the fake nails, Sophia flaunted her new purple hair in the video, which she’s had for a few weeks.

