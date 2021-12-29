Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, has been slammed for modeling with her daughter Sophia, 12, after fans claim she forced the tween to ‘grow up too fast.’

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, has been chastised for modeling with her 12-year-old daughter Sophia, after fans claim she forced the tween to ‘grow up too fast.’

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, was chastised for modeling with her daughter Sophia, 12, after fans complained that she was forcing the tween to “grow up too fast.”

Farrah was also chastised for allowing Sophia to dress up for the photos in their virtual Christmas card.

Farrah, 30, posed for glam photos with her daughter Sophia, but fans had had enough of Farrah’s behavior around Sophia after months of backlash from fans.

Sophia wore plaid pants and suspenders over a sweater in the photos.

Along with her mother, she posed with both amusing and serious expressions.

Fans were dissatisfied with Sophia’s “mature” appearance.

“Let your daughter be a child,” one person said.

“She is your child, not your best friend!”

“I wonder how long Sophia was actually a kid and acted like one before Farrah corrupted her into whatever the hell she is now?” another agreed, writing.

“Beyond cringe,” a third said.

“Farrah, you need help,” a fourth wrote, and a fifth added, “Not appropriate.”

This isn’t the first time fans have chastised Farrah for treating Sophia like an adult.

Back in February of this year, Farrah was chastised for allowing Sophia to wear so much makeup.

Jenelle Evans, a fellow Teen Mom, praised Farrah for allowing Sophia to wear makeup, describing it as “cool” for preteens.

Farrah was chastised in August for bringing Sophia to a yacht party in Mexico.

Farrah posted videos of herself and Sophia partying with the other adults in attendance.

Farrah and Sophia posed alongside two scantily clad dancers for a photo earlier this month.

Sophia was recently unrecognizable in their virtual Christmas card.

Farrah was chastised for allowing Sophia to wear so much makeup in the holiday photos, calling her “disgusting.”

Farrah was chastised in June for allowing Sophia to post a pregnancy test photo on social media.

Sophia posted a photo of herself holding a Modern Fertility pregnancy test to her Instagram account.

“OMG” and “WINK WINK” were captioned on the company’s advertisement post.

It didn’t appear to be Sophia’s test, and it looked like Farrah’s.

“Why would the company even do this?! Like who approved this marketing strategy?!!” Teen Mom fans wondered on the TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 Reddit.

“Is Sophia holding a pregnancy test?! Christ Almighty, Farrah!” wrote another.

“Good God….,” a third said.

“What the hell is going on here?”

“This is revolting.”

“Why? This is completely insane,” said another follower.

