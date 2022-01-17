Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, is seen for the first time in Los Angeles after claiming she was ‘assaulted by club staff.’

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, is seen for the first time in LA after claiming she was ‘assaulted by club staff.’

Following claims that she was ‘assaulted by club staff,’ Farrah Abraham has been seen out and about in LA for the first time.

During the Saturday night incident at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, the mother of one was arrested for’slapping a security guard.’

Farrah, who was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge and released two hours later, sat in the sun reading her law books, dressed in shorts and a crop top.

Farrah, 30, was found to have bruising on her arms and elbows, as well as cuts on her lower back, shoulders, and elbows.

The former MTV star has stated that she intends to sue the security guard who restrained her for her injuries when she returns to court in May.

Farrah was arrested after allegedly “slapping a security guard” at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood on Saturday, according to TMZ.

Farrah shared a video of herself on the ground during the altercation just one day after her arrest.

A security guard held her arms back and pushed her leg down as the Teen Mom OG star sat on her stomach.

Farrah tried to move her body while being restrained by the security guard.

“Never again,” she wrote at the bottom of the post.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah wrote in a subsequent slide.

“It’s such a dangerous, disturbing environment.”

“The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me,” Farrah continued in a subsequent post.

“Woman abuse must end in the 1 out of 3 cases.”

“The club’s staff should be in jail,” Farrah added.

The security guard then struggled to keep Farrah on the ground in the following clip.

She described the incident as “terrifying,” adding that she is “tired of people harassing me, holding me down, injuring me, lying about me, and selling things to TMZ.”

“I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup,” Farrah continued, posting the video to her Instagram account.

“I’ve had a particularly traumatic year, and I don’t deserve to be assaulted, bruised, and battered.

“As a single mother who has been harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer, @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security for all contributing to the attack of one out of every three people.”

